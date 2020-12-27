Work together and overcome pandemic -- Rabbi Jonathan Biatch

Now that, thankfully, COVID-19 vaccines are entering the arms of our frontline health workers and those with high-risk health assessments, I need to express my disappointment that some lawmakers wanted the Wisconsin Legislature to oversee the distribution of the vaccine and related activities.
Medical ethicists, state, local and municipal health officials, and others with intimate and working familiarity of our health infrastructure are in better positions to make these decisions and offer direction. The Legislature should do what politicians ought to do best and what we pay them for: to take up the difficult political job of seeking compromise with their colleagues. We need lawmakers to address the funding needs relating to unemployment insurance, provide better access to other economic benefits, ensure proper distribution of testing supplies and protective equipment, and secure other needs as dictated by health officials.
Only by each partner performing their proper role in the complex process of curing the virus will we truly overcome and live through the days of this pandemic.
Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, Madison