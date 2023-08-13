As boaters are enjoying peak season and local communities enjoy the economic benefits of boating it’s a good time to remind everyone about the importance of protecting our natural resources for future generations to enjoy.
Recently, the Natural Resources Board, among others, has begun a discussion related to the impact of wake surfing on our waterways.
In addition, the Water Sports Industry Association has been promoting a campaign about preventing accidents on the water, being courteous to other recreationists, and protecting the lake ecosystem. It recommends these three practices while boating:
- Maintain a distance of 200 feet from shore.
- Avoid repetitive passes.
- No wake surfing at night.
I’ve urged DNR Secretary Adam Payne to pull these stakeholders together to discuss safe operation and to resolve any differences in a cooperative manner that works for everyone involved because that is how the best local policies are maintained.
I appreciate that marine sports and recreation are a major part of life here and applaud its significant economic value. But as a conservationist, I also understand how vital it is that we care for our natural resources, so that we can continue to enjoy and benefit from them.
Mark LaBarbera, Hazel Green