As boaters are enjoying peak season and local communities enjoy the economic benefits of boating it’s a good time to remind everyone about the importance of protecting our natural resources for future generations to enjoy.

Recently, the Natural Resources Board, among others, has begun a discussion related to the impact of wake surfing on our waterways.

In addition, the Water Sports Industry Association has been promoting a campaign about preventing accidents on the water, being courteous to other recreationists, and protecting the lake ecosystem. It recommends these three practices while boating:

Maintain a distance of 200 feet from shore.

Avoid repetitive passes.

No wake surfing at night.

I’ve urged DNR Secretary Adam Payne to pull these stakeholders together to discuss safe operation and to resolve any differences in a cooperative manner that works for everyone involved because that is how the best local policies are maintained.

I appreciate that marine sports and recreation are a major part of life here and applaud its significant economic value. But as a conservationist, I also understand how vital it is that we care for our natural resources, so that we can continue to enjoy and benefit from them.

Mark LaBarbera, Hazel Green