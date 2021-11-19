Work to stop next tragic shooting -- David Newman

I've been reading various views of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in Kenosha. Mostly left out of the discussion is: Should a 17-year-old or any private citizen be on public property armed with an assault weapon while a protest or riot is going on? Isn't that the work of the police or National Guard?
We tend to have a short memory, but please recall this: Under a bill backed by the governor in 2019 in a special session gaveled in and then out by the Republicans, there was a red flag law that would allow law enforcement to temporarily revoke someone’s gun ownership rights if they’re deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.
The trial demonstrated that Rittenhouse was a threat to the two people he killed as well as to the person he wounded and himself. Our state needs to protect impressionable and misguided teenagers, and their potential victims.
Trials are a chance to look in a mirror and reflect. What could we have done better? I don't believe that banning critical race theory or the ongoing obsession with the 2020 election does anything to stop the next tragic shooting. This or the next event is not inevitable.
David Newman, Madison