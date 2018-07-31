It is clear that we must accelerate the education of all people on the facts about burning carbon, generating carbon dioxide and the changes it is bringing to our climate and the world we live in.
We must forget about politics, since we all have a carbon footprint. Carbon dioxide concentrations have increased to the highest levels in the last 400,000 years. With the population of the world increasing by almost 230,000 people per day, it will become even more critical to spread and advance education on reducing carbon burning to help reduce global environmental destruction and natural climate related storm events which are becoming all too frequent.
Each one of us needs to reduce our carbon footprint each day. This is not difficult to do, please try it. I beg you to try this. Do it for yourself, your children and your children’s children.
Dave Sauer, Fitchburg