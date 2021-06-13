Work to prevent useless wars -- Susan Kennedy

We just celebrated (and I use that word lightly) another Memorial Day. I think the meaning of Memorial Day has gotten watered down as evidenced by the jammed airports and roads.
Perhaps Memorial Day has become less of a day to focus on our veterans and more about celebrating, because the last two wars have been mainly vague and pointless conflicts that seemingly never end. The Vietnam War is hardly mentioned in high school history books -- a travesty since so many veterans died for no apparent reason. History is history.
We wasted billions trying to force people to change their culture but our infrastructure at home, among other things, is in dire straights.
We are a global world and economy, like it or not. That means we must think and act globally. The focus must be on preventing useless wars so that our young citizens are not losing their lives for their names to be written on a wall.
Remember the past, prevent future wars and celebrations become meaningful.
Susan Kennedy, Madison