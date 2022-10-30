 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Work to ensure Evers is reelected -- Ali Muldrow

  • 0

Reelecting Gov. Tony Evers will allow him to continue to bring stabilizing, pragmatic and necessary leadership to Wisconsin.

Evers has done exactly what he said he would do when he ran for governor four years ago. After becoming our governor, Evers invested in education, employed thousands of people repairing roads and generally strengthened the infrastructure of our state. Evers maintained focus throughout his first term in office and demonstrated follow through.

For the last four years we have been able to rely on the integrity of our governor here in Wisconsin to make intelligent and well-informed decisions. We’ve been able to count on Evers to unite families across the state by prioritizing what’s right for our children.

This November, I am voting for Gov. Evers who got his start as a public servant working as a public school science teacher and has spent his entire political career prioritizing education. This November, let’s do everything we can to reelect Gov. Evers.

People are also reading…

Ali Muldrow, Madison School Board 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics