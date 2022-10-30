Work to ensure Evers is reelected -- Ali Muldrow

Reelecting Gov. Tony Evers will allow him to continue to bring stabilizing, pragmatic and necessary leadership to Wisconsin.

Evers has done exactly what he said he would do when he ran for governor four years ago. After becoming our governor, Evers invested in education, employed thousands of people repairing roads and generally strengthened the infrastructure of our state. Evers maintained focus throughout his first term in office and demonstrated follow through.

For the last four years we have been able to rely on the integrity of our governor here in Wisconsin to make intelligent and well-informed decisions. We’ve been able to count on Evers to unite families across the state by prioritizing what’s right for our children.

This November, I am voting for Gov. Evers who got his start as a public servant working as a public school science teacher and has spent his entire political career prioritizing education. This November, let’s do everything we can to reelect Gov. Evers.

Ali Muldrow, Madison School Board