I recently voted against a referendum that would require work requirements for adults without children if those adults are receiving benefits, perhaps even including Medicaid. Most Medicaid enrollees are already working. Why do Republican lawmakers want to add work requirements when they are ineffective?

Arkansas tried Medicaid work requirements from June 2018 to March 2019 and found that almost 25% of their Medicaid applicants (18,000 people) lost their coverage. Many people were confused about reporting requirements with some having limited internet access.

Medicaid work requirements would push some of Wisconsin's most vulnerable citizens -- the disable, caretakers, the sick and old -- off of Medicare programs. Republican lawmakers need to re-think the consequences of these damaging work requirements.

Mary Maronek, Mt. Pleasant

