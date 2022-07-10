Women's athletics worth celebrating -- Daniel Grant

I want to commend UW-Madison on its innovative "50 for 50" program to celebrate 50 years of Title IX and successful women student-athletes at UW.

As chronicled in an insightful June 26 Wisconsin State Journal article that detailed the humble origins and early struggles of women's athletics programs in the early 1970s, these same programs have made tremendous strides to reach where they are today. UW-Madison can boast national champion women's hockey and volleyball teams, softball and women's soccer teams that consistently compete in NCAA tournaments, and a women's basketball team that is demonstrating a commitment to growth and improvement among many other successful programs.

This time is an exciting one for UW women's athletics, but hard work was required to transcend the challenges at the outset. The "50 for 50" program seeks to solidify the progress made and lay the foundations for another 50 years of continued improvements and success. Bravo to the UW and all the women student-athletes and team coaches that evince determination, perseverance and joy in all they do. I hope the community of Badgers supporters will similarly rally behind this important effort.

Daniel Grant, Middleton