Any girl or young woman who is contemplating a career in public service need look no further for inspiration than the heroic women testifying in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings: Marie Yovanovitch, Jennifer Williams, Laura Cooper and Fiona Hill.
And anyone who was not yet convinced of the moral bankruptcy, hypocrisy and self-serving, crackpot lies of the Republican Party need look no further than the performance of the Republican members of the Intelligence Committee, especially Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. He belittled the courageous Yovanovitch by suggesting that her complaints were mere personnel grievances to be taken up with the human resources department.
Meanwhile, our draft-dodging, flag-caressing, fake patriot president is holed up in the White House, attempting to intimidate these brave women in real time with his tweets.
Paul M. Nelson, Madison