Women will benefit from the end of Roe -- Annette Hillebrand

Women’s health is a controversial topic in the news right now so I would like to share my thoughts as a woman. I believe that the reversal of Roe v. Wade is actually good for women’s health if you consider the following:
- There will be fewer unwanted pregnancies because people would be more likely to use contraception.
- More “women” (baby girls) would be born, thus increasing their population in the world.
- More women would be able to become mothers because babies would be available for adoption.
- Women would be spared the trauma of an abortion and any medical complications that may result, including mental or emotional health issues.
- Men would likely have more respect for women and become more responsible because abortion would not be readily available as a means of birth control.
- Human life and women in general would be more valued and respected.
I’m sure there are other advantages to women in banning abortion, but as you can see, this decision is actually a good thing for women’s health.
Annette Hillebrand, Waunakee