LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Women still have choices after Roe -- Joan Yagla

Now that the Supreme Court has reversed Roe v. Wade, please consider this: Women will still continue to have "choices."

If you are unmarried, you can choose not to have sexual intercourse. If sex is your choice, you may choose to use a reliable form of contraception. And if conception should occur, you can even choose to carry the child to term and choose to place him or her up for adoption.

Please don't deceive yourself. Abortion is not birth control. Abortion is not health care. Abortion ends the life of a innocent human being.

Joan Yagla, Madison

