I just wanted to express my concern about the unfortunate lack of coverage pertaining to many of the great UW women's sports teams in the Wisconsin State Journal.
The Madison community and broader state are fortunate to have excellent women's teams at UW-Madison, including a No. 1 ranked hockey program, a highly competitive volleyball team, a soccer team that took Stanford to the brink, and an improving basketball team. Sadly, compared to some men's teams that have undeniable challenges this season, the women's teams frequently get scant or no coverage despite the excitement and entertainment they provide.
The volleyball team recently beat Penn State for the first time since 2002 and women's hockey just had two thrilling overtime wins against Harvard, but each received several terse paragraphs. We should be celebrating and lifting up their excellent accomplishments, touting their great successes that all Wisconsinites can be proud of.
I understand that men's sports, even when struggles occur, may seem more newsworthy, but that is an unfortunate outlook in these times. I'll be cheering on both the women's and men's team and hope that others, including the State Journal, join me in doing so.
Daniel Grant, Middleton