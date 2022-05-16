 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Women need more rights than rapists -- Sara Silberstein

Which woman or girl whom you know deserves to be forced to remain pregnant after being raped? Which woman or girl whom you know should be forced to risk death because of a dangerous pregnancy?

I would like to ask that question to everyone in the United States who opposes abortion rights.

We can all be armed in America with safety scissors, knives, mace and guns. But rape and pedophilia remain. I recommend renewed enthusiasm for self-defense for kids and women.

We will not tolerate having fewer rights than criminal scumbag rapists or pedophiles.

Sara Silberstein, Reedsburg

0 comments

Tags

