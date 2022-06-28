Women must fight for gender equality -- Ginny White

It’s 2022 and American women must still fight for gender equality.

The white Christian majority on the U.S. Supreme Court just took away women’s constitutional right to bodily autonomy. Many Republican-dominated states now will seek to control women by criminalizing abortion.

Women born after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 are finding out that they’re second-class citizens. These women probably never imagined that the Supreme Court would take away a constitutional right that had been in effect for 49 years. Republican state legislators and governors now will be able to force poor women to serve as incubators for unwanted fetuses.

The book “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood was considered science fiction when it was published in 1985. Thirty-seven years later, it’s beginning to look more like a warning.

Ginny White, Madison

Ginny White 71 Oak Creek Trail Madison