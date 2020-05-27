Women control their pregnancies -- Bob Miller

Friday's letter to the editor "Democrats tout life, but not for pre-born" condemned leaders of the Democratic Party and other proponents of women's reproductive rights for ignoring "pre-born infants' basic human rights to life" and recognition as people.

The use of the term "pre-born infants" is incorrect. A woman is carrying an "embryo" for for the first 10 weeks of her pregnancy, and after that she is carrying a "fetus." The fetus the pregnant woman is carrying is basically "brain dead" for the first 26 or 27 weeks of her pregnancy.

When an elderly person on life-support machinery becomes brain dead, as determined by a physician, it is legal to unplug that machinery. When a woman is pregnant, she is the life support for the fetus, and women should always have the right to unplug the "machinery" while the fetus is brain dead.

Finally, brain dead entities do not feel any pain, because pain only registers in an active brain.

Bob Miller, Madison