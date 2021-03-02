 Skip to main content
Wolves could be wiped out in weeks -- Torrey Jaeckle
Wolves could be wiped out in weeks -- Torrey Jaeckle

Within days of Wisconsin’s judicial system allowing a February wolf hunt to move forward, an eager 27,000 people -- some from out of state -- applied for permits. Almost 1,500 received a tag, and within three days of Wisconsin’s first wolf hunt since 2014, a full 18% of the state’s wolf population was wiped out by hunters -- double the state quota from non-native hunters.

At that rate, it could take just under three weeks to wipe out the state’s entire wolf population. Is it any wonder that the gray wolf became endangered in the first place?

Torrey Jaeckle, Madison

