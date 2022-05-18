Wolf population goal is nostalgia -- Scott Pitta

The 350 wolf population goal has different meanings for different people. For wildlife biologists, it is a historic quota from the first wolf management plan. For some delegates of the Conservation Congress, it is the symbol of the right to hunt.

It can be put in the same category as the resolution to return to backtags, a nostalgic look backwards that has no place in the future.

Several management plans have been updated by the Department of Natural Resources. But no numeric features from the old management plans were given cultural or symbolic importance by the hunting community. Since no obsolete data was considered sacred in the old bear, beaver or trout management plans, why treat the old wolf management plan any differently?

The 350 population goal has become larger than a simple quota, it has become the rally point for some hunters desperate to protect their hunting tradition.

If society can find a way to separate the cultural significance of the 350 quota from the actual management plan, this impasse over the wolf population in the updated management plan can be avoided.

Scott Pitta, Wisconsin Dells