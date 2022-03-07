Wolf population doesn't need a cap -- Melissa Smith

The wolf management plan will be coming out soon and, based on those who still hold onto 25-year-old science, it appears they will continue to push for a wolf population under 350 in Wisconsin.

We know this number is obscene as a population cap. But the usual suspects are running around crying wolf again. Citizens should learn about the work the Department of Natural Resources has done and should push to support outcome-based objectives and a holistic management approach.

Wolves should be managed to their biological carrying capacity because wolves self-regulate their numbers. The only numeric objective is a minimum population that includes no upper limit. Conflict does not increase because the wolf population does. Wisconsin should use similar language as Minnesota to provide consistency across the Great Lakes and remaining habitat.

The state should support a plan with a minimum wolf population -- a plan with a cap isn't based on sound science. Ensure that outcomes are determined by a diverse committee, not a majority of hunters. Best-available science shows that hunting does not reduce conflict, and it's up to those of us who don't cry wolf to ensure that becomes policy.

Melissa Smith, Madison