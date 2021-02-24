Wolf hunting is wrong and cruel -- Susan Michaud

While wolves are beautiful, I'm against the Wisconsin wolf hunt because of the methods used to kill them.
Wolves are often hunted by packs of dogs (often swapped out to keep them fresh) who track the wolves and run them down to exhaustion. Then the wolves are often killed or severely injured by these same packs of dogs. If any dogs are killed, the state reimburses the owner (the only state to do so).
Though the judicial system has decreed that the hunt should start this month against the Department of Natural Resource's recommendation, the wolf hunters are in a hurry. But what's the hurry? Some hunters fear wolves will be put back on the endangered species list, meaning hunters will be unable to kill them. But hunters don't have the right to kill wolves just because they want to.
Wolves are not a danger to humans (No instance of humans being attacked by wolves has been documented in Wisconsin). Fears need to be modified with facts. If wolves kill livestock, the state again reimburses them. So while the court has said it's OK to start hunting wolves, that doesn't make it right.