Wolf hunt vote defies science -- Rebekah Robinson

The Natural Resources Board and squatter Frederick Prehn (whose term expired months ago) brazenly demonstrated their hatred of wolves and their antagonism toward the majority of Wisconsinites during their recent meeting when they approved a quota of 300 for the November wolf hunt.

That’s more than double the state agency’s already high recommendation of 130 wolves. The meeting was a shameful and embarrassing display of ego and ignorance and was hard to watch.

The truth is that we just don’t know what effect the completely mismanaged February hunt had on our wolves. We do know that pregnant wolves were killed, pups were likely orphaned, and many more wolves were likely poached. A recent study indicates that a third of Wisconsin’s wolves may have been lost since last April. We also know that killing any wolves can tear family packs apart and harm the balance of our ecosystem.