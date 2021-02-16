Wolf hunt keeps killers in check -- Jack Mussey

I bought 72 acres in northern Wisconsin in the woods. I’m afraid to let my dog out to romp and play without keeping my eye on her because I'm afraid a wolf might get her. I also keep a loaded gun handy.

The Department of Natural Resources is supposed to keep the number of wolves in check. Now the herd is over 1,000, and the wolves keep having puppies each year. Wolves kill to eat meat. That is what they survive on, because they are killers. And they run in packs so domestic animals don’t stand a chance.

If the do-gooders and those liking pretty faces had to pay for the damages to domestic animals each year, we wouldn’t have the wolf herd we have today. Too bad we can’t fine the do-gooders. It’s over $1.8 million in 10 years.

We need a wolf hunt and trapping season now. Come on, DNR. Get your act together.

Jack Mussey, Madison