Wolf hunt cartoon used ugly tropes -- Chris Dickinson

The March 10 editorial cartoon in the State Journal by Phil Hands depicted Wisconsin wolf hunters as ignorant and unscientific. It was demeaning, and dare I say tinged with racist stereotypes, which is interesting considering how “woke” Madison purports itself to be.

In fact, wolf hunts are scientifically necessary to control the population and limit property and resource damage to farmers and other animals. Wolves have few natural predators, and left of their own accord to run wild, they will run wild and continue the damage. Culling herds at key seasonal times is a well-established practice that naturalists agree is good for natural habitats.

In this day and age of "fact checking," the State Journal can do much better than to fall back on such blatant ignorant stereotyping and unintelligent commentary. The newspaper should practice what it preaches.

Chris Dickinson, Stratford