LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Wolf hunt can't be a priority now -- Claudia Cooper

With all the very serious issues facing Americans today, we have our two senators from Wisconsin cosponsoring a bill to end protections for gray wolves. Is this really a top priority of our senators?

By the way, I would suspect this of Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, but not Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison. Alas, here we are.

Ukraine is fighting for its country and lives, and we have our two senators more concerned about the gray wolf population. What’s next, the sandhill cranes?

I believe the priorities need to be reset for these two senators. Maybe they should be concerned about wheat prices if Ukraine falls? Not sure, but we as Americans and Wisconsinites certainly have other top priorities than the gray wolf population.

Claudia Cooper, Madison

