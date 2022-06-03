'Wokeness' didn't cause shooting -- Marc Kennedy

Just when you think the bar can’t get any lower for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, he opens his mouth and plunges ever deeper.

He ascribes to the debunked fantasy of former President Donald Trump's big lie, encourages us to gargle away COVID with mouthwash, and now he blames the unconscionable, horrifying carnage in Texas on “critical race theory” and “wokeness.”

Spouting such dog-whistle inanities and offering hollow “thoughts and prayers” might convince some people of Johnson’s credibility and sincerity. Meanwhile, Johnson ignores the well-armed elephant in the room, the NRA, from whom he’s been well-rewarded for his fealty throughout his tenure in the Senate.

When you vote this fall, think of the 19 empty little desks in the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school -- as well as all of the others murdered in the 200-plus mass shootings in the United States so far this year -- and vote out Johnson. He is a vacuous charlatan who cares more about support from the NRA than he does about the lives of our children.

Marc Kennedy, Middleton