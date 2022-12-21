'Woke' worst than politically correct -- Dean McGuire

Political correctness has been run over by liberal "wokeism."

Recently a group of student activists took over a part of The New School, an elite, private university in New York City, in an effort to have their demands met. The most nauseating of their demands is for every student for the fall 2022 semester to get an "A" grade, disregarding their attendance and performance.

We should not assume these students have been miserably failed by society. The university's goal is to develop students who will have an impact on the world and address the most pressing social issues of our time. I contend the university is masterfully succeeding.

Just think of the long list of great "things" these students have inherited from previous non-woke generations without lifting a finger. I'm fairly certain these students also want my taxes to pick up their tuition and fees of over $52,000. And with our current president it just might happen.

Dean McGuire, Madison

