"Woke” is just another word for truth. Why is telling the truth about our past considered something to avoid? It is a good example of George Santayana’s quote that “those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it”.

Our history should not be sanitized. Age-appropriate lessons on slavery, discrimination or the Holocaust should be learned. Since we are not perfect, neither is our country nor our world. Our children need to know the past in order to recognize a shift toward repeating past mistakes. It’s hard to teach love without examples of hateful behavior.

Our upcoming primary is for election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Some candidates advocate restricting voting rights, abolishing the right to choose, gender shaming and keeping our children woefully ignorant to the truth of our history. We must not be willing to temper or cede our freedoms. Please vet the candidates carefully and vote for those who will promote truth, fairness, education, and for retaining the freedoms we have.

Let’s teach our children our mistakes so that they are cognizant of what can happen if we don’t acknowledge our past and act accordingly.

Karin Frederick, Lake Geneva

