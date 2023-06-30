A June 22 letter to the editor claimed that "UW College of Engineering isn't a hot bed of 'wokeness.'" But then again, a frog placed in cold water that is continually heated until boiling will never try to escape before being boiled alive. It won't know the difference from second to second as it would if you just dropped it in when the water was already boiling.
One who has already been indoctrinated wouldn't see the indoctrination for what it is.
Craig Schultz, Madison