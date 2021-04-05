Woke crowd ruins America's pastime -- David J. Rizzo

My dad took me one evening to County Stadium in Milwaukee to see my first game. I was 6 years old. The Braves were World Series champions, and their roster was full of stars such as Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews, Joe Adcock, Warren Spahn and Lew Burdette. The infield grass was brilliantly green, and the smells of cigarettes, popcorn and hot dogs filled the air as I saw my larger-than-life heroes in person for the first time.

Several years later, the Braves moved to Atlanta. Lawsuits, hearings and court rulings replaced runs, hits and errors. In my early teens, I realized the game I loved was really a business.

Milwaukee was awarded a new team in 1969. I enjoyed several memorable seasons as Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Cecil Cooper, Gorman Thomas and Pete Vuckovich brought World Series excitement back to Milwaukee.

Unfortunately, free agency, labor disputes and nine-figure contracts now garner more attention than the on-field play.

The decision by Commissioner Rob Manfred to remove the All-Star game from Atlanta is ill-informed and wrongheaded. In his zeal to appeal to the woke crowd, he has disenfranchised the core fan base and bewildered a new generation who simply want to see their heroes play a game where the grass is green.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg