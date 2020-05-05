WMC shouldn't be in charge of opening -- Michael A. Procknow

I read Friday's story "Lawmakers urged to reopen" regarding lawmakers plan to re-open businesses in order to save the Wisconsin economy. I agree, we need to open as soon as it is safe to do so.

But Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is not the fourth branch of government. This group, along with other trade associations and chambers of commerce, should have suggestions on this topic, but to have this group set the tone of how Wisconsin opens is troubling to me in many ways.

First, there is no mention of health experts being invited to join the conversation with this group.

Second, there is no mention of labor groups being asked to join this conversation.

Finally, where is the invitation to the common citizen to add to this conversation.

I fully understand that WMC and others have their agenda regarding reopening, but health professionals, workers and the consumers should have a voice.

Please, if businesses open too early, people will not be able patronize them until we -- the consumers -- feel safe.

Michael A. Procknow, Mount Horeb