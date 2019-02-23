Gov. Tony Evers has taken a refreshing stand by joining other visionary governors attempting to combat climate change.
Yet Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the business lobby with its pockets stuffed with cash, is criticizing him for it. Shame on WMC for its reckless disregard for the future of our planet and the quality of life for future generations.
This action is typical of WMC, which has fought for an array of business interests but not the general public. It contributes millions of dollars in in undisclosed political contributions. These shady funds have been used to influence Supreme Court elections, right-to-work legislation, false job numbers and other questionable actions.
The organization’s self-serving activities are the antithesis of good government. I would rather that politics be formulated by honest and unselfish politicians than by a lobbying group concerned primarily with pressure politics.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg