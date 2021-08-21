Withdrawal would always end like this -- Jeff Rodgers

No matter how the evacuation of Afghanistan had been conducted, the result would have been exactly the same.
It is a country with a corrupt government trying to govern hundreds of nomads with their own tribal structure. It is an impossible situation.
When the U.S. left, 300,000 Afghan troops were outfitted, trained, armed and supplied with equipment by the American people. They were tasked with defending against some 75,000 Taliban fighters with unsophisticated equipment and supplies.
But the Afghans chose to lay down their arms and let the takeover happen. They were not willing to defend their democracy. They were completely dependent on the United States to maintain order. You cannot help a country that is unwilling to defend itself.
Jeff Rodgers, Merrimac