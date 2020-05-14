With virus, Trump was asleep on job -- Beverly Pestel

President Donald Trump reminds me of our old dog, Jake.

Jake slept on the front porch all day. But when he saw us coming up the road, he jumped up and started racing around the yard barking, trying to convince us he had been vigilant and on guard all day long.

After sleeping on the job for months while COVID-19 invaded our county and grew to enormous proportions, President Trump is now harrumphing and traveling the country trying to persuade us he is prevailing over this invisible enemy. The facts are simple. The video evidence is beyond contention. We have his words on record.

President Trump maintained COVID-19 would disappear in April. He said it was contained. He said it was just the flu.

With Jake, we pretended his masquerade was real and praised him as a good dog. Under Trump’s lack of vigilance and leadership, we now have over 1.4 million cases of COVID-19, some 85,000 deaths, an economy in freefall, and people suffering from coast to coast.

No good job here, and no amount of posturing at this point can redeem President Trump -- he still has no national plan to control this pandemic.

Beverly Pestel, Richland Center