 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Wise up to Biden's policy failures -- Michael Trzinski

  • 0

Wake up, Dane County. Joe Biden and friends have caused gas prices to skyrocket, food prices to soar, and other costs to rise as well. Inflation is at a 40-year high.

The southern border is too open, letting in criminals and drug dealers. And the Department of Homeland Security is failing to keep us safe by keeping illegal immigrants out.

Caring parents are called "domestic terrorists" while Black Lives Matter and antifa riots are dismissed.

Biden wants to raise taxes to decrease inflation. What?

This country is in the worst shape it has been since the President Jimmy Carter era. How does your family budget look when it takes a massive hit because inflation caused of the ineptitude of the current administration?

Wise up, folks. This is your family's future in the grasp of this incompetent administration. How long before you can't afford to live or be safe?

It's your call.

People are also reading…

Michael Trzinski, Port Edwards

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics