Wise up to Biden's policy failures -- Michael Trzinski

Wake up, Dane County. Joe Biden and friends have caused gas prices to skyrocket, food prices to soar, and other costs to rise as well. Inflation is at a 40-year high.

The southern border is too open, letting in criminals and drug dealers. And the Department of Homeland Security is failing to keep us safe by keeping illegal immigrants out.

Caring parents are called "domestic terrorists" while Black Lives Matter and antifa riots are dismissed.

Biden wants to raise taxes to decrease inflation. What?

This country is in the worst shape it has been since the President Jimmy Carter era. How does your family budget look when it takes a massive hit because inflation caused of the ineptitude of the current administration?

Wise up, folks. This is your family's future in the grasp of this incompetent administration. How long before you can't afford to live or be safe?

It's your call.

Michael Trzinski, Port Edwards