LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Wisconsin's taxpayers are being 'Vossed' -- Ken Richardson

The Wisconsin taxpayer is being "Vossed" again. That’s a Wisconsin synonym for being “conned.”

It applies to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who has spent more than $160,000 of taxpayer funds to defend against multiple lawsuits related to the GOP-ordered review of Wisconsin’s 2020 election, which is budgeted to cost taxpayers $676,000. There may be additional costs.

Vos comes from a safe district of voters who apparently don’t care about his misuse of taxpayer revenue. Do you?

His arrogance is just one more example of the anti-democracy GOP. They want to “con” you (or "Vos" you) to serve themselves. They are “fake” public servants. Vote them out.

Ken Richardson, Madison

