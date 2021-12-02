Wisconsin's high court votes for an oligarchy -- Evan Newman

The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently decided it would make minimal changes to the state's legislative and congressional maps. This action appears to set the precedent that oligarchy, not republic, is the legal form of democracy in the state of Wisconsin. This decision was wrong, but the judicial majority is not entirely to blame.
The 2019 state Supreme Court race was decided by less than 6,000 votes. The public elected current Justice Brian Hagedorn to the bench. Had it gone the other way, then certainly the court in 2021 would not have tied its hands to existing district lines in a way no recent court has, and as the court just did.
Unfortunately, the liberal intelligentsia of 2019 thought an exclusively Madison-centric campaign, focused on Hagedorn's past, would be a winner in a statewide race. It was not, and Wisconsin is left to live with the consequences until at least the next Supreme Court race in 2023.
When that race comes, the 2019 mistakes cannot be made. A serious campaign focused on the entire state must be put forward.
Until then, the Supreme Court justices must continuously be reminded by the citizens of Wisconsin that oligarchy is unacceptable. Only a republic will do.