Wisconsin's high court isn't a fair umpire -- Ginny White

The conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court chose recently to maintain Wisconsin’s uncompetitive voting districts for another 10 years. Despite widespread voter support for nonpartisan redistricting, the conservative justices gave deference to gerrymandered maps created in secret in 2011 by the Republican-controlled state Legislature and Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, also a conservative, once claimed, “My job is to call balls and strikes and not to pitch or bat.” OK, then let’s examine the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s redistricting decision in the context of a baseball game.
As umpires, the conservative Wisconsin justices don’t seem concerned about ensuring a level playing field. Fans can complain all they want about rigged games, but these umpires simply don’t care. They’re loyal to their chosen Republican team, and that’s how they’re going to call the games.
The redistricting ruling is only the latest one in which conservative Wisconsin justices have revealed their Republican leanings. By endorsing outrageously gerrymandered Republican maps instead of a transparent, nonpartisan approach, they’ve made their politics crystal clear. These “umpires” are actually members of the Republican bench.
Ginny White, Madison