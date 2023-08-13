As a supporter of Attorney General Josh Kaul, like many Wisconsinites, I would like to know whether the attorney general is at least investigating the Republican fake electors in Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election.

Michigan has already announced the prosecution of 16 fake electors. It is well known that Wisconsin was one of the states where the fake electors scheme originated. We now know that former President Donald Trump has been charged with this scheme as part of his conspiracy to defraud the United States. But what about those who conspired with him in Wisconsin? What about the role of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and his staff trying to deliver a list of fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence?