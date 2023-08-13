Many parents do not have the ability to shift their work schedules or commute to another community for child care. Instead they pray that family, friends and neighbors can help. Wisconsin’s workforce challenges will not be solved overnight, but forcing parents to sit on the sidelines because of child care limitations only hurts Wisconsin families.

For years, our early childhood educators have been sounding the alarm about a looming child care crisis. With the pandemic, the crisis came into sharper focus and their concerns became reality. Wisconsin used federal COVID-19 money to support our child care workforce but that funding has run dry, and the GOP did not include further funding in the budget.

Child care is an industry on which our nation's economy relies: 71.2% of mothers and 92.5% of fathers with children under the age of 18 are in the workforce. Without continued legislative funding for our child care industry, many parents will be prevented from working. Not addressing this pivotal concern will reduce our workforce.

With a significant portion of the state's surplus unspent in the 2023-2025 budget, we must fund the Child Care Counts program.

Rep. Jenna Jacobson, D-Oregon