 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Wisconsin women should be furious -- Gaila Olsen

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

OK, gals, you should be hopping mad.

It’s time to unleash your "inner Xena warrior" for this fall’s 2022 elections and work to get Wisconsinites to vote for a government of the people that will allow women the freedom to make their own health choices.

I am in my 70s and way past child-bearing age, but it makes me irate to think that my 32-year-old daughter could be jailed using an ancient 1849 law or possibly incarcerated if she wanted to go across state lines for health care. I never had to live by these rules. This is completely nuts.

Complacency is not the answer. Getting out the vote for a government official who will represent us fairly is. Gov. Tony Evers has wisdom. He will be my vote for sure.

Gaila Olsen, Black Earth

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics