Wisconsin women should be furious -- Gaila Olsen

OK, gals, you should be hopping mad.

It’s time to unleash your "inner Xena warrior" for this fall’s 2022 elections and work to get Wisconsinites to vote for a government of the people that will allow women the freedom to make their own health choices.

I am in my 70s and way past child-bearing age, but it makes me irate to think that my 32-year-old daughter could be jailed using an ancient 1849 law or possibly incarcerated if she wanted to go across state lines for health care. I never had to live by these rules. This is completely nuts.

Complacency is not the answer. Getting out the vote for a government official who will represent us fairly is. Gov. Tony Evers has wisdom. He will be my vote for sure.

Gaila Olsen, Black Earth