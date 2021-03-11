Wisconsin wolf hunt was savage event -- Kim Hogan

A shocking and savage event happened in Wisconsin recently when, in less than 72 hours, 216 wolves (low estimate) were killed both day and night using dogs, snares, traps, guns and night-vision technology. Some hunters on snowmobiles chased down wolves until the animals were exhausted.

The number of permits sold resulted in 17 hunters per wolf. Some competed to kill the most wolves. Even fellow (non-wolf) hunters voiced disgust over the savagery of these trophy hunters.

This early spring hunt was pushed through by Hunters Nation, a Kansas-based group that supports less protections and regulations, and more rights for hunters. What is the psychology of people who slaughter wolves as a leisure activity? And why do their blood-thirsty activities trump what the majority of Wisconsin residents hold dear -- restoring wolf packs to complete the balance of nature?

Wisconsin wolves fought their way back from the edge of extinction. With so many dead wolves -- including pups in utero, and newly born pups succumbing to starvation -- we betrayed their God-given right to survive and thrive.

Kim Hogan, Madison