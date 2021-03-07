Wisconsin wants to end gerrymandering -- Myra Enloe

New voting district maps will be drawn in 2021 based on the 2020 U.S. Census. It happens only once every 10 years.
Competition in politics is just as important as it is in business -- to protect constituents and consumers, and to prevent monopolies. We need strong, principled parties to generate ideas and to bring people together. Yet gerrymandering suppresses competition and increases hyper-partisanship. Because our legislators feel safe in their voting districts, they listen more to party bosses and donors than to constituents. As a result, they don't take action on issues important to most Wisconsinites.
In Wisconsin, most people support a nonpartisan and transparent process for drawing district maps. Referendums or resolutions have passed in 55 counties, representing 80% of Wisconsin’s population. These referendums and resolutions are nonbinding, so our work is not done.
Please contact your legislators and call for their support of a nonpartisan and transparent procedure that bans the use of voting data. Please join the People’s Maps Commission virtual hearing for the second congressional district on March 11 and submit comments.