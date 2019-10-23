Gov. Tony Evers should be applauded for calling the Legislature back for a special session to address gun violence in our state.
Both of his proposals enjoy overwhelming, bipartisan support, at least among citizens in Wisconsin. One would provide for universal background checks and the other would be the so-called "red flag" law.
Unfortunately, Republican leaders in the state Senate and Assembly, Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have already said they have no interest in taking any action on either proposal.
But the public knows exactly what is going on here: Sen. Fitzgerald and Speaker Vos have not gotten the thumbs up from the National Rifle Association. So it's an easy no-go for them.
Their two counter proposals, which are always promoted by the NRA, are simple: The first would be "thoughts." And the second would be "prayers."
And nothing more.
John Finkler, Middleton