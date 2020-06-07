Wisconsin wants fair district maps -- Tim White

Manipulating political districts (gerrymandering) has long been used to provide political favors the party that draws the maps.

Looking as if they were created by a drunken cartographer, maps have created districts based on class, religion, ethnicity or other demographics to ensure reliable results for incumbents. However, in 2010, gerrymandering became a weapon not only to provide safe districts, but fail-safe party majorities.

In Wisconsin, the Republican Legislature and executive branch began a highly secretive process of rigging the maps. The scheme succeeded in providing guaranteed majorities for Republicans, which allowed them to force through one of the most radical agendas in the state’s history without fear of an Election Day defeat.

Even though the Republicans’ scheme succeeded, people are waking up to the dangers of a rigged system. Wisconsin has had referendums on fair mapping in 51 of its 72 counties. By an overwhelming percentage, citizens, regardless of political affiliation, want fair maps -- where voters chose the candidate, not the other way around.

Wisconsin’s referendums are nonbinding but show the pulse of Wisconsin voters. It seems folks of all political stripes favor strong democracy over crony redistricting. May it come to pass.

Tim White, Verona