A recent story about a gunman's plan to kill police officers is another chronicle of nonexistent gun laws leading to deaths. The murders of officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel near Chetek is another in a long line of killings that could have been prevented if Wisconsin had red-flag laws.

Wisconsin received a federal grant of $4 million to enact red-flag laws. As usual, the GOP is trying to steal this money for something other than the intended purpose. Why?

The GOP is too concerned with voter suppression, bullying vulnerable minorities, banning books, destroying public education, fouling our waters, making the ultra-rich richer while exacerbating the extinction of the middle class, giving our Medicaid dollars to other states and attacking human rights and the rights of women to accomplish anything that actually makes sense for the betterment of Wisconsin.

The vast majority of citizens want red-flag laws, 48-hour waiting period for handgun purchases and comprehensive background checks. When the GOP is unresponsive to the majority wishes, let's elect legislators who answer to the people.

Contact your representative and leave an email trail that becomes an open record they can't deny.

Bill Hayes, DeForest