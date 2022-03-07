Wisconsin voters deserve fair maps -- Jeannine Ramsey

While I’m grateful the Wisconsin Supreme Court chose one of the better maps that it was presented with, the result is still a less-bad set of maps rather than a fair and representative set of maps.

The justices stacked the deck when they told all parties to the lawsuit to come up with maps with the “least changes” from the very gerrymandered 2011 maps. These less-bad maps are still lipstick on a pig.

By taking the maps presented by Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Supreme Court at least provided adequate representation for Black voters in Milwaukee and made a nod toward acknowledging the importance of maintaining communities of interest.

Wisconsinites should not have to endure another election -- never mind the next decade -- with rigged maps. Citizens are not going to give up on the basic demand for fair representation in our state. Poll after poll shows that the vast majority of Wisconsinites want fair maps. We need justices on the Supreme Court who care about fairness.

Remember voters: state Supreme Court seats are statewide races, and these gerrymandered maps do not apply.

Jeannine Ramsey, Madison