Wisconsin volleyball player Danielle Hart is inspiration -- Daniel Smith

Given the current state of college athletics, with coaches chasing huge salaries, athletes transferring or being dismissed, and the overall emphasis on winning at any cost, the Dec. 2 story "Serving special role," about UW-Madison volleyball player Danielle Hart, was heartwarming.

Hart responded to a season-ending injury with a team-first attitude, supporting and contributing to her teammates' success, while accepting that life sometimes doesn't work out as planned. Isn't this what athletics are supposed to foster?

As a Badgers alumnus and fan, congratulations to coach Kelly Sheffield for his team's success on the court. But even more for bringing student-athletes such as Hart to campus. She makes Badger Nation proud.

Daniel Smith, Arena