Once again, liberal Gov. Tony Evers raises our taxes, making Wisconsin unaffordable for many to reside here.

By increasing per-pupil spending limits for the next 400 years for an already bloated education system, liberal Evers and his merry Democrats keep making Wisconsin unaffordable for many. The education system is now flush with ever-increasing property taxes.

The next time your local school district wants to raise property taxes to fund programs, look no further to what Evers did and reject all referendums for the next 400 years.

Democrats are playing with fire in burdening property owners. The time is now to reject any and all referendums moving forward.

Democrats and the media think spending more tax dollars on public education is sound policy, even though results are horrible across the state. Schools should start getting paid based on performance and not just handed our welfare money with no accountability.

And regarding this diversity, equity and inclusion nonsense -- it's time for lawsuits. Many laws prevent discrimination based on skin color or identity. Yet DEI programs are doing this by focusing solely on skin color or some form of identity.

It is time to see Democrats for who they really are.

Pete Papageorge, Redgranite