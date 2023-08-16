Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler should be writing comedy for "Saturday Night Live."

I laughed when she called the conduct of the liberal majority “flawed” and “shameful” in the firing of the director of the state court system, Randy Koschnick. She certainly ought to know, given the despicable actions of the conservative court up to now. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

Conservatively biased decisions have deprived the people of Wisconsin an honest vote because of gerrymandering. Conservative decisions have facilitated voter suppression by making absentee ballot drop boxes illegal. They have allow a former Gov. Scott Walker appointee to remain on the Department of Natural Resources Board after his term expired, thus preventing duly elected Gov. Tony Evers from naming a replacement.

These are just a few examples of the most odious decisions of the court. Talk about “unprecedented dangerous conduct" and "the raw exercise of overreaching power.”

Ziegler complains of a “lack of respect,” but she should be used to it by now because the majority of Wisconsinites already have no respect for her court.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg