The irony of complaints by Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and now former Gov. Scott Walker about the actions of the new liberal majority on the court is so thick it can be cut with a knife.

New liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court majority moves to weaken conservative chief justice Liberals who gained majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court this week voted Friday to reduce powers of the conservative chief justice and make a series of other changes to how the court operates, moves that the chief justice derided as an overreach by “rogue justices.” It marked the second time in three days that Chief Justice Annette Ziegler accused her liberal colleagues of a “raw exercise of overreaching power.” Liberal Justice Rebecca Dallet said their moves were designed to make the court “more accessible and more accountable to the people of Wisconsin.” The battles come as the court faces major cases, including on abortion rights and redistricting.

Ziegler complained that the liberals have now exercised authority given to them by the voters to reduce her powers. She was elected chief for a two-year term after the April election but before the new justice took office. The election could have been delayed to allow the new majority to elect the chief, but she and the conservatives went right ahead and voted her in.

Ziegler was also part of the cabal that removed the great Justice Shirley Abrahamson as chief by changing the law, which was done by going to the Republican Legislature to change the rules on picking a chief justice. They had the power and they used it.

Now Walker criticizes the new liberal majority. Despite not campaigning on his plan to gut public employee unions, as soon as he got power, he rammed his changes through.

For Ziegler and Walker, like Donald Trump, elections are only fair if they win. And power can only be used fairly if they are the ones in power.

Joel Winnig, Verona