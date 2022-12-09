 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Wisconsin Supreme Court election is vital -- Robby Ree

In less than four months, on April 4, Wisconsin will have a state Supreme Court election.

Every issue that matters to voters is on that ballot. This very well could be the last chance for millions of Wisconsinites to have representation. Extreme money and gerrymandered districts supported by "conservative" justices have turned our state into a circus sideshow.

If a conservative justice is elected April 4, Wisconsin will likely become more feared and divisive than it has ever been. We should not have a justice system that ignores half the population. We need justice for everybody.

Robby Ree, Stoughton

